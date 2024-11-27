Rs 1.33-Crore Fake Antibiotics Seized In Telangana, Was Meant For Export

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has seized a huge stock of antibiotics worth Rs 1.33 crore from a manufacturing facility on Wednesday.

The seizure was made for exporting products manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies to Russia falsely under their own name and for unauthorized packing of antibiotics. The company is located in Biotech Park, Karakapatla, Siddipet District.

"Based on credible information, officials from the Drugs Control Administration conducted a raid on November 26th at the manufacturing facility located at Karakapatla, Siddipet District, and detected huge stocks of antibiotics in the Finished Goods Warehouse of the facility, which is in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," said a drug control official.

Upon verification, it was found that a batch of antibiotic Ampicillin Sulbactam 1000 mg 500 mg injections, comprising a quantity of 38,175 vials, was falsely labelled as manufactured by Jodas Expoim Pvt Ltd, India, Alpa Laboratories Ltd, 33/2, A.B. Road, Pigdamber, Indore, MP 453446, India.

However, the said batch was manufactured by another company in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, Telangana. The batch is being exported to Russia under false claims that it was manufactured by the original company.

The officers detected that certain stocks of other antibiotics, namely Amoxicillin 1000 mg Clavulanic Acid 200 mg, Ampicillin Sulbactam 2000 mg 1000 mg, and Meropenem 500 mg, were exported to Russia in October and November 2024. These antibiotics, manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies, were falsely exported under the name of this company.

During the raid, stocks of antibiotics worth Rs 1.33 crore were seized for contravening the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940. Assistant Director P. Ramu, along with Drugs Inspectors S Vinay Sushmi, Karthik Siva Chaitanya, T Shiva Teja, and P Chandrakala carried out the raids.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)