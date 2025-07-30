Superstar Vijay Launches Party App, Invokes CN Annadurai Formula To Win 2026 Polls

Tamil superstar Vijay has launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s official membership enrolment app 'MyTVK', setting an ambitious target of enrolling two crore members ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Unveiling the initiative, Vijay reiterated that the 2026 polls will be a watershed moment with a similar impact to the 1967 and 1977 elections that unseated the ruling parties.

As part of the drive, 69,000 trained booth-level agents will go door-to-door across the state to mobilise public support. The party has also introduced a family enrolment feature in the app, with the larger goal of eventually enrolling five crore people.

Coming close on the heels of the ruling DMK's ongoing mega enrolment campaign-which aims to bring 30% of voters into its fold through the 'Tamil Nadu in One Alliance' drive-Vijay made a passionate appeal to his cadre to adopt DMK founder CN Annadurai's grassroots strategy.

"We firmly believe the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls will be like the massive 1967 and 1977 polls. Newcomers then unseated mighty incumbents by going street to street and house to house. I say this again-follow Annadurai's winning formula: Go to people, live with them, learn from them, plan with them," Vijay told party workers.

The actor, however, has publicly declared the DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological opponent, ruling out any tie-up with either party or their allies.

With the AIADMK renewing its ties with the BJP, TVK has so far chosen to go solo for the upcoming elections, though he has avoided criticising the AIADMK. This has triggered speculations of a churn closer to elections. Vijay has also promised a "share in power" if elected, but so far, no party has yet rooted for an alliance with him.

Vijay is entering politics at the peak of his film career, in contrast to other Tamil stars like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, and Kamal Haasan, who had failed to bag the Chief Minister's post despite having a celebrated career.

The superstar, who has stressed his commitment to travel across Tamil Nadu and personally engage with the people, would hold his party's second state conference in Madurai next month.