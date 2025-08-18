Vijay Rallies Cadre Ahead Of Madurai Meet, Predicts TVK Win In 2026 Polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay has issued a rallying call to cadre ahead of the party's state conference in Madurai on August 21, declaring that the 2026 Assembly polls will mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu's political history.

In a letter to his party workers, Mr Vijay tacitly likened the upcoming poll battle to the historic 1967 and 1977 elections, when DMK founder CN Annadurai and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) respectively scripted sweeping victories that toppled mighty incumbents. After sweeping elections right in his debut, MGR's dominance kept the DMK away from power until his passing.

Mr Vijay said the party is poised to emerge as a formidable force capable of reshaping Tamil Nadu's political landscape. "The 2026 polls will be remembered as a landmark victory. We will write a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's history," he said.

The Madurai conference, he stressed, would symbolise TVK's resolve to fight political and ideological enemies and project the party as a "principal force". Mr Vijay also urged pregnant women, women with children, the elderly, school students, the sick and differently-abled persons to follow the event online instead of enduring the hardship of travel.

Vijay's political entry comes at the peak of his film career, setting him apart from other Tamil cinema icons who tried and failed to capture power, unlike MGR and Jayalalithaa. Despite the towering popularity of stars like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan, none could translate their mass appeal into a political power. Superstar Rajinikanth, after years of speculation, eventually opted out of politics altogether, leaving Vijay as the only major contemporary cinema figure to make the leap.

On the question of alliances ahead of the 2026 elections, Vijay has taken a firm line. He has described the ruling DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy, ruling out any direct or indirect partnership with the saffron party. This effectively rules out a tie-up with the AIADMK, which has revived its ties with the BJP. So far, TVK has chosen to go it alone, with Vijay promising to offer a share in power if elected, but no major party has formally joined hands with him.

The Madurai meet is expected to be a major show of strength for TVK and a launchpad for Vijay's statewide tour, during which he plans to travel across Tamil Nadu to directly engage with people. "This is only the beginning," he wrote in his message, promising that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon witness a "new political history" unfolding under TVK's banner.