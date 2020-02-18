Tamil Nadu Woman Poisons, Chops 20-Year-Old Son Into Pieces: Police

The victim was also allegedly involved in some theft cases, police said (Representational)

In a gruesome incident, an engineer was allegedly poisoned to death by his mother in Tamil Nadu before she chopped him into pieces, apparently frustrated over his tipsy ways, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Cumbum.

The headless torso of the victim Vigneswaran, in his late 20s, was earlier found with his limbs chopped and police were investigating the matter after registering a case.

The body parts were strewn in different parts of the town, they said.

Police said inquiries revealed that a woman and a man were seen dumping something in a gunny bag at the location.

They then accessed CCTV visuals and questioned the mother of the victim, who admitted to her alleged crime, police said.

She was apparently frustrated over her son's tipsy ways, as he often created a ruckus while being inebriated.

He is said to have faced disciplinary action at his workplace earlier after being found drunk at his job.

He was also allegedly involved in some theft cases, police said.

On Sunday, when Vigneswaran came home, his mother served him food laced with poison and he subsequently died after consuming it, police said.

Later, the woman severed the head from the body and chopped off the limbs with a machete before dumping them off elsewhere, they said.

Police said investigation is on to find out who helped the woman in disposing off her son's body.