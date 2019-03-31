Tamil Nadu Poll Observer From Haryana Fires In Air, Relieved From Duty

The police officer had been removed as observer and an FIR registered against him

An election observer from the IPS cadre of Haryana caused a flutter in Ariyalur when he fired nine rounds in the air from a constable's gun early Sunday and was promptly removed from duty, officials said.

DIG Hemant Kalson, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, asked the Police constable posted there to give the semi-automatic gun and started firing in the air on a road near the Circuit House, where he has been staying.

Others staying in the circuit house rushed out on hearing gun shots when they found the officer firing in the air.

Hemant Kalson then handed back the gun to the shocked constable before going back to his room and resuming his sleep as if nothing happened, they said.

Police said the constable could not refuse when the observer asked for the gun as he was a higher ranked police official.

According to officials, Hemant Kalson, who was among the observer for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, had been relieved from duty with immediate effect based on the recommendation of District Collector M Vijayalakshmi, who is the Election Officer.

State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Chennai said the officer had been removed as observer and an FIR registered against him. Police were investigating.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.