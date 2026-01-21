Video: Haryana Man Sticks 'Gurjar' Sticker On Leh's Highest Point, Sparks Online Fury

A Haryana man has sparked outrage online after a video showed him defacing an official Border Roads Organisation (BRO) milestone at Fotu La Pass in Leh with a "Gurjar" sticker. The incident, captured at an altitude of 13,479 feet, has been widely condemned as vandalism and disrespectful tourism. The man, who arrived in a Mahindra Thar SUV, seemingly intended to showcase his accomplishment on social media, as he was seen smiling proudly after the defacement.

The video, which has gone viral, clearly shows the vehicle's registration number, prompting calls for authorities to take strict action against him.

Watch the video here:

He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is.



Why Thar owners are so stupid? pic.twitter.com/mBhkMkMDMQ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 20, 2026

Backlash and Outrage

The video triggered backlash from internet users, who condemned the act as vandalism, a lack of civic sense, and a reflection of irresponsible tourism in a sensitive region. Notably, the BRO signboards are not just navigational aids but represent the labour required to connect India's remote border regions.

Social media users labelled the man's behaviour "shameful" and demanded strict action from authorities. Users tagged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Ladakh Traffic Police, and other authorities, calling for legal action against the individual for damaging public property.

One user wrote, "Hope police identify him and take him back to stay a month cleaning all BRO road signs as punishment. Without his vehicle and friends."

Another commented, "The real enemy of India is Indians themselves. He is smiling while destroying the sanctity of something people take pride in. Civic sense in such individuals can only be learned through strict legal actions."

A third user said, "Take him to that signboard. Make him remove it. Slap a challan of Rs 50000. Post the video of him apologizing while in "Murga" pose."

Some users also found that the vehicle had at least 18 pending traffic challans against it, further intensifying public anger over the man's history of rule-breaking.



