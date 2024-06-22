55 Dead, 88 Hospitalised After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Many of these victims were from Karunapuram area.

Fifty five people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, around 250 km from state capital Chennai. At least 88 others, who reportedly consumed the toxic liquor over the past few days, have been hospitalised.

Many of these victims were from Karunapuram area. Three minor children have lost both their parents in the tragedy. The siblings are now staring at an uncertain future. "I don't know how to take care of them," their grandmother said.

A woman who lost her son said, "He complained of severe stomach ache and difficulty to open his eyes. He said he had consumed arrack. Initially, the hospital refused to admit him, saying he's drunk. The state government should shut down all liquor shops."

Another mother said, "My son suffered excruciating stomach pain. He could neither see nor hear. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Stop selling liquor."

Police have arrested four suspected bootleggers and detained 10 others. Confirming that these deaths were caused due to consumption of toxic liquor, a senior police officer told NDTV, "We are investigating what exactly they consumed."

The state government has suspended district police chief Samay Singh Meena and appointed Rajat Chaturvedi in his place. Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been replaced by MS Prasanth.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer of prohibition enforcement wing, three inspectors and as many sub-inspectors were also suspended. The state government also transferred the probe into the toxic liquor tragedy to CB-CID.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X that he is shocked and pained about the loss of lives. "The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken against officials who failed to prevent this. We will crack down with an iron hand. If public complain about such perpetrators, action would be taken."

The Chief Minister has announced an inquiry by Justice (retd) B Gokuldas, a retired judge of Madras High Court. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of each of the victims.

Mr Stalin had ordered the arrest of illegal liquor brewers, methanol seller and destruction of methanol.

This tragedy is being seen as a huge failure by intelligence agencies and the prohibition enforcement wing. Last year, too, 22 people died in Tamil Nadu after consuming methanol.

The Madras High Court yesterday pulled up the state government over the hooch tragedy, which has claimed 55 lives. How did you let it happen," the court said citing last year's tragedy.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK for and said the state government failed to curb the toxic liquor problem even after he pointed out. "I urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stringent action to curb toxic liquor instead of word play like last time, when they called it methanol and not toxic liquor."

State BJP chief K Annamalai said DMK had not "learnt its lesson" after 22 deaths due to consumption of toxic liquor last year.



