17 Die After Allegedly Consuming Toxic Liquor In Amritsar

As many as 17 people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Amritsar district, police said on Tuesday.

They said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by liquor.

The deaths were reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages on Monday night, said officials. A police probe has revealed that methanol was procured in bulk online to prepare the liquor.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said those responsible for the deaths of innocent people in the villages in Majitha would not be spared. "These are not deaths, these are murders," he said in an X post.

ਮਜੀਠਾ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਜ਼ਹਿਰੀਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਪੀਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਲਗਭਗ 17 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਦੁੱਖਦਾਈ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਾਪਰੀ। ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ ਸਾਡੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ 10 ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਭਾਵੇਂ ਕੋਈ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਜਾਂ ਲੀਡਰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਇਆ, ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਨਹੀਂ, ਇੱਕ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ… pic.twitter.com/51uN1UzGJo — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 13, 2025

The Opposition parties in Punjab lashed out at the AAP government and accused the Mann dispensation of "failing" to control the alleged liquor mafia.

They also sought the resignations of Mann and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar district administration deployed medical teams who went door-to-door in the affected villages to check on people who might have consumed spurious liquor.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said 17 people have died after consuming the liquor and most of the victims were daily wagers.

This is the second major liquor tragedy that took place in just more than a year in the state. In March 2024, as many as 20 people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur district.

In 2020, a total of 120 people had died because of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) in Majitha have been suspended for negligence.

"In an unfortunate incident in Majitha, Punjab Police takes swift action after a tragic loss of lives due to spurious liquor. Nine persons, including the kingpin of the racket, and several local distributors have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor trade. Methanol, after being procured online, was used for spurious liquor manufacture. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice," Yadav said in an X post.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act. DSP of Majitha sub-division and SHO of Majitha police station have been suspended for gross negligence. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against the delinquents," he further wrote.

Among the arrested people were Prabhjit Singh, who is the main accused, as well as Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, police said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh and Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh visited the affected villages. They also met the families of the victims.

"We deputed medical teams as soon as we got information about the liquor tragedy. They are visiting door to door. Even though those who consumed it are asymptomatic, we are insisting that they get a medical check-up," Sawhney told reporters here.

She said the victims had consumed the spurious liquor either on Sunday or Monday and started vomiting soon after. "We are assuring our full support for the affected families," the deputy commissioner said.

SSP Maninder Singh said the main accused, Prabhjit Singh, had got a supply of 50 litres of methanol that he diluted and sold to people in two-litre packets.

"We are tracing and seizing each packet," he said.

The interrogation of the main accused revealed that one Sahib Singh ordered methanol online and then distributed it, police said.

