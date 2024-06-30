Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Death Count Rises To 65

As of 4 pm on Sunday, 148 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state (File)

The death count in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 65 on Sunday, according to the district collectorate.

As of 4 pm on Sunday, 148 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state.

Currently, two persons are undergoing treatment in Kallakurichi Government Medical and Hospital.

Six persons are undergoing treatment in Puducherry, eight in Salem government hospitals. Presently, 16 persons are undergoing treatment in total.

The NCW had earlier taken suo motto cognizance of a media report on the deaths of people in the incident and constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by NCW Member Khushbu Sundar, to look into the matter.

A three-member delegation of the National Commission for Women, led by Khushbu Sundar, visited the families of victims who lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

Earlier on June 28, the NDA delegation comprising BJP leaders Anil Antony, Arvind Menon, and MP GK Vasan today met with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman, Kishore Makwana, to submit a memorandum regarding the Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) illicit liquor tragedy.

They appealed to the Chairman to ensure that the families of the Kallakurichi spurious liquor tragedy victims receive adequate compensation and justice.

The memorandum called for urgent intervention to secure justice for the scheduled caste victims of the Kallakurichi spurious liquor consumption tragedy.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party workers are sat on hunger strike demanding a CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the "inefficiency of the DMK government".

