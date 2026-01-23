Tamil Nadu Has Decided To Bid Farewell To "Corrupt" DMK Government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to bid farewell to the "corrupt" DMK government in the upcoming Assembly election to the state.

Ahead of his visit to Maduranthakam near here to kick-start the poll campaign for the NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were "striking a chord with the people of the state."

"Tamil Nadu is with NDA. I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Maduranthakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK government. The NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state," the Prime Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' Modi will launch the NDA's election campaign for the Assembly election for Tamil Nadu at suburban Madurathakam on Friday.

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally in which Modi is likely to set the tone and tenor for a high decibel campaign against the ruling DMK dispensation in the state.

"This marks the beginning of the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi ji and Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. It is also the first step towards ending the DMK's corruption-ridden government and ushering in good governance, opportunities and prosperity for every section. This time, NDA will shine in Tamil Nadu," BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here, in view of Modi's visit.

A helicopter landing area has been readied to facilitate the Prime Minister to land in the neighbouring Chengalpattu district, where Madranthakam is situated, a police official said.

