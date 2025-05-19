Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Hold Review Meet On Monsoon Preparedness

With the onset of southwest monsoon rain in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to chair a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the state's preparedness and discuss precautionary measures.

The meeting will be held at the Secretariat. According to official sources, the review session will be attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other senior officials from key departments, including public works, municipal administration, and the meteorological services.

The focus of the meeting will be on flood preparedness, emergency response, and infrastructure resilience in light of the prevailing weather conditions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 23, attributing the weather to an atmospheric circulation currently active over the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

Chennai has already begun experiencing moderate showers since early Monday morning.

Several areas in the city -- including Egmore, Velachery, Guindy, Madipakkam, Saidapet, and T. Nagar -- reported steady rainfall, providing relief from the recent heatwave but also causing minor disruptions in traffic movement during peak hours.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and other civic bodies have been alerted to step up stormwater drain clearance and ensure quick removal of waterlogging to avoid flooding in low-lying areas.

Officials are also likely to brief the Chief Minister on the status of desilting operations and the readiness of emergency response teams in vulnerable zones.

Meanwhile, district administrations across the state have been asked to remain vigilant and keep flood shelters, medical aid, and essential supplies ready in case of heavy downpours or related emergencies.

With more showers anticipated in the coming days, the state government is expected to announce a set of precautionary guidelines following the review meeting, especially for urban centres and flood-prone districts.

