Dalit Man Dies In Police Custody In Tamil Nadu, Family Alleges Torture

A 26-year-old Dalit man died while undergoing treatment after being arrested by police in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, with his family alleging that he was tortured in custody.

The man, identified as Aakash, a graduate, had been arrested in the early hours of March 6 in connection with an attempted murder case following a clash with two men the previous day, police said.

Officials said Aakash had sustained injuries and was initially admitted to the Sivaganga Government Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he died on Sunday morning.

Police officials told NDTV that the 26-year-old had developed breathing complications while under treatment.

However, his parents have alleged that he was tortured in custody. Human rights defender Henri Tiphagne, executive director of People's Watch, told NDTV that Aakash had described the alleged torture to his parents while in the hospital.

"The man, while under treatment, had told his parents that he was tortured. Police had placed his leg between two stones and beaten him up," Mr Tiphagne said.

A senior police officer told NDTV that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death. "The family was duly informed about the arrest, and the law will take its course," the officer said. On the allegations of torture, the officer added that the matter is under investigation and declined further comment.

The death comes less than a year after another alleged custodial death in the same district. In that case, Ajith Kumar died following alleged police torture that was reportedly caught on camera.

The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Five police personnel were arrested, and a total of ten officers were named in the case. While Ajith Kumar was initially detained in connection with an alleged jewellery theft, the CBI recently told the Madras High Court that the theft case had been closed due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Aakash's parents have demanded that a case be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and called for a full-fledged investigation into his death.