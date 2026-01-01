Engineering Student Among 5 Arrested For Robbery In Coimbatore

A five-member gang, including a second-year engineering student, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for allegedly robbing mobile phones, laptops, and cash from students living alone in private residences at knifepoint.

According to police, the engineering student, who is from Sivaganga district, allegedly played a key role in identifying and sharing information about students who lived alone in rented houses or private accommodations.

Investigators say the gang used this information to plan and execute robberies.

The March 3 crime came to light after some victims approached the police with complaints that their phones, laptops, and cash had been robbed at knifepoint.

Police said they traced the suspects to a location following the complaint, but the arrest operation turned violent.

When officers approached the group, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed a sub-inspector. In response, police opened fire in self-defence and shot one of the accused in the leg before securing the arrest of all five.

Speaking about the operation, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan said four of the arrested men already have cases registered against them.

"We have arrested five persons. Four of them have attempt-to-murder and robbery cases. One of them is a second-year engineering student from Sivaganga. He gave shelter to the accused and helped them identify locations where students stay alone," the SP said.

Police say the case has revealed what they describe as a worrying new pattern of crimes involving students in the city.

Just days earlier, police had arrested a group of five students--including two graduates and three currently studying--for allegedly selling ganja to students living in private residences.

SP Karthikeyan said police have now intensified surveillance and searches to dismantle such networks.

"We have intensified searches and are breaking this network," he added.