Udhayanidhi Stalin Banks On Women Voters As DMK Launches Kancheepuram Campaign

Launching the ruling DMK's campaign from Kancheepuram, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin struck a confident note, asserting that the party's record in office would secure it a second consecutive term in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested five-cornered battle in Tamil Nadu.

Beginning his visit by paying tribute at the memorial of DMK founder C N Annadurai, Udhayanidhi told NDTV in an exclusive interview that the party's biggest strength lies in delivering on its promises. "We have kept up our promises. Our Chief Minister has fulfilled everything. We have made new promises and we will fulfil them. People will believe us," he said, backing the governance record of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Dismissing suggestions that the expansion of the DMK-led alliance reflects nervousness, Udhayanidhi said it instead signals growing confidence in the party. "New allies joining DMK is not a sign of worry but a sign of strength. Even those in the opposition believe us. We will definitely win," he asserted.

On actor-turned-politician Vijay positioning his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as the DMK's principal challenger, Udhayanidhi avoided a direct face-off. However, he reframed the political narrative as a larger ideological battle. "The main fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi," he said, targeting the BJP at the Centre and its alliance with the AIADMK.

The upcoming election pits the DMK-led alliance - seeking a second straight term after a string of electoral victories - against an AIADMK-BJP combine attempting a comeback after three successive defeats, while Vijay's TVK is looking to make a dramatic electoral debut.

Responding to opposition criticism over law and order and crimes against women, Udhayanidhi acknowledged the concern but defended the government's response. "Women's safety is an issue in all states. You have to see whether action was taken. We have taken strict action," he said.

He also highlighted the DMK's welfare measures targeting women and students as a key electoral plank. "Many positive things have been done for women, including monthly assistance of ₹1000 and support for students' education. Women will wholeheartedly support DMK," he added.

On whether the party's promise of ₹8000 worth of coupons for women to purchase household appliances - from refrigerators to washing machines - would resonate with voters, Udhayanidhi said with cautious optimism, "I hope so."

With corruption allegations, women's safety, and law and order emerging as key campaign issues flagged by the opposition, the ruling DMK has pushed back strongly, banking on its welfare schemes and governance record to retain power in what promises to be a high-stakes electoral showdown.