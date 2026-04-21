Video: TVK Uses Robot To Boost Campaign In Coimbatore

In a unique campaign strategy, a robot wearing a TVK shawl canvassed votes in Coimbatore in support of TVK's South Chennai candidate Senthil Kumar. The robot was seen waving at the public, shaking hands, and engaging with voters, a video of which has now gone viral on social media.

With limited on-ground campaigning from TVK Chief Vijay, party candidates have turned to innovative methods ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Earlier, the Thiruverumbur candidate used a cardboard cut-out of Vijay, while a candidate from Kumbakonam deployed hologram AI technology. In Kolathur, a Vijay lookalike was used for outreach. Now, the use of a robot in Coimbatore South has become a major talking point.

Vijay has so far campaigned in only seven districts since the election announcement, drawing criticism from opponents over his limited presence during the peak campaign period.

Responding to this, Vijay alleged that police and certain officials have been denying permissions for TVK events at the last minute. He also asserted that TVK is not relying solely on traditional campaigning, claiming that a "natural wave" in favour of the party has already reached households across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is to poll on April 23 and today is the last day of campaigning. TVK Chief Vijay is scheduled to do a roadshow in South Chennai and also to deliver a speech among party functionaries in Chennai.