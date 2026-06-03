"Vijay Bro": DMK Adopts Gen Z Lingo To Reconnect With Young Voters

In the aftermath of its election defeat to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which rode on a massive wave of youth and Gen Z support, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appears to be attempting a significant makeover - not in ideology or leadership, but in language and communication style.

The shift was on full display at the DMK headquarters in Chennai yesterday when senior leader and former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja addressed the media. Departing from the party's traditional, formal style of political communication, Raja peppered his criticism of Chief Minister Vijay with colloquial expressions and repeated use of the word "bro" - a term popular among younger voters and frequently associated with Vijay's public messaging.

"Bro, Vijay bro, where did your strength go before the Prime Minister bro? They've said it can't be done bro. Hon'ble CM bro, why didn't you speak bro? Why don't you have the guts to meet the press bro?" Raja asked, in a tone strikingly different from the DMK's conventional political rhetoric.

Targeting the government over power shortages and alleged administrative failures, Raja continued in the same vein.

"You should foresee. You need to procure additional power even if it is at additional costs. Get Cabinet consent. But you are unable to do that. For power cuts, you blame Stalin and the DMK government. CM bro, really we are afraid bro. No idea where this is going. No sleep bro. Nothing is right bro. No long-term planning, no day-to-day administration," he said.

Political observers see the change as part of a broader effort by the DMK to reconnect with younger voters after its shock defeat.

The move comes weeks after DMK president M.K. Stalin publicly acknowledged TVK's success in leveraging social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to connect with Gen Z voters.

M K Stalin described actor-turned-politician Vijay's appeal as a "glamour tsunami" that had significantly influenced the electoral outcome.

The DMK has since launched a series of introspection exercises. A party-appointed committee has been tasked with touring constituencies across Tamil Nadu and gathering feedback from voters. Local-level interactions with young people are also being organised to better understand shifting political preferences.

One such interaction was held recently at the DMK headquarters, where several party leaders engaged with youth participants. Among the speakers was former Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, one of the party's younger and more media-savvy faces.

Yet the party's apparent focus on communication style and social media strategy has triggered a larger debate within political circles.

Is language really the reason for the DMK's defeat? Or is the party misreading the verdict?

Critics argue that while TVK's digital outreach and Vijay's personal appeal undoubtedly played a role, voters may have been influenced by deeper concerns. Allegations of corruption, perceptions of entrenched family politics, concentration of power among a handful of senior leaders, and growing dissatisfaction among sections of the electorate have all been cited as possible factors behind the DMK's setback.

For such critics, adopting Gen Z slang or mimicking Vijay's communication style may not address the underlying issues that drove voters away. They argue that electoral recovery requires deeper organisational and political reforms rather than a linguistic makeover.

As the DMK searches for answers and prepares for future political battles, one question looms large: has the party correctly diagnosed the reasons for its defeat, or is it treating the symptoms while ignoring the disease? The answer could determine whether the DMK successfully reconnects with a new generation of voters - or continues to struggle against the rising appeal of TVK and Chief Minister Vijay.

