DMK To Mobilise 30,000 Women For Rally In Salem Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

In a massive show of electoral strength ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls, the ruling DMK is set to mobilise nearly 30,000 women for a 3-kilometre rally in Salem this evening, underscoring the growing political weight of women voters in the state.

The rally, culminating in a public meeting, is expected to see the participation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan and MNM Chief and Actor Kamal Haasan, signalling a united show of strength by key allies.

Women: The Vote Bank

Women now form a decisive electoral bloc in Tamil Nadu, accounting for nearly 51% of the electorate. According to the latest data, there are 3.24 crore women voters compared to 3.11 crore men - more than doubling the gender gap since 2021 and reinforcing their central role in shaping electoral outcomes.

The DMK's Salem mobilisation is aimed at showcasing what the party describes as its deep-rooted support among women - support it credits to a series of welfare-driven initiatives under the "Dravidian model" of governance.

Welfare Push vs Electoral Competition

Since coming to power, the DMK government has rolled out several women-centric schemes, including Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for over 1.3 crore women which it promises to double if it gets a second term, free bus travel, and financial aid for women students pursuing higher education - now proposed to be increased to Rs 1,500. The party has also promised Rs 8,000 worth of coupons for household appliances.

DMK former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi Somu told NDTV "DMK has always been committed to women's development - be it in education, employment or helth and these initiatives reflect a long-standing commitment by our Chief Minister MK Stalin".

But this welfare push is now at the centre of intense electoral race too woo women.

The principal opposition, AIADMK, has countered with promises to double the monthly assistance to Rs 2,000 and offer free refrigerators.- highlighting what many observers call "competitive populism" to woo women voters.

Vijay Factor And Shifting Ground

The DMK's show of strength also comes at a time when actor-turned-politician Vijay is drawing large crowds, particularly women and first-time voters- at his rallies, emerging as a potential disruptor in the state's political landscape.

Historically, women voters in Tamil Nadu have shown strong allegiance to the late J Jayalalithaa, whose welfare politics built a loyal support base. Following her demise, the DMK has made significant inroads into this segment through targeted schemes.

Beyond Welfare: Safety And Representation

While welfare remains a key plank, the opposition continues to target the ruling government on women's safety, citing instances of sexual violence.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has responded by calling it a national issue, asserting that the state ensures swift action and speedy trials in such cases.

At the national level, this women power display comes amid BJP's push for 33% reservation for women in legislatures - expected to be implemented, adding another dimension to the political contest, especially in poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu.