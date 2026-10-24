Rain-Triggered Mudslide Hits Bus In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, Driver Dies

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver was killed and a conductor seriously injured after a mudslide and uprooted trees crashed onto their bus in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Saturday, as heavy rain triggered landslides and widespread disruption across the hill region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day when the bus was travelling from Coonoor to Mettupalayam amid continuous rainfall.

The driver, identified as Janagaraj, was behind the wheel, while Kesavan was working as the conductor.

According to police, the bus had three passengers, all of whom got off before it reached Burliar village. Only the driver and conductor remained on board when the mudslide struck.

Mud and uprooted trees fell onto the vehicle, burying it under debris and slush.

Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor and Mettupalayam, along with local police, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"When we reached the Marapalam area, the driver was completely trapped in his seat beneath the heavy debris. We searched the entire bus and initially found no other passengers, which was a huge relief, though tragic for the crew," a fire officer said, news agency PTI reported.

Both Janagaraj and Kesavan were pulled from the wreckage and taken to a government hospital. Janagaraj later died of his injuries, while Kesavan was admitted for intensive treatment for severe injuries.

Landslides Disrupt Connectivity

Heavy rainfall triggered several landslides across the Nilgiris district, disrupting traffic and road connectivity.

Minor landslips were reported at multiple locations, with trees and debris blocking roads, including stretches along the Coonoor-Mettupalayam route.

Mudslides also blocked the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Ooty-Coonoor highways, severely affecting traffic movement in and out of the hill district.

Vehicles were lined up from Mettupalayam to Karamadai, while bus passengers remained stranded for hours.

Over 150 Kerala Students Rescued

Meanwhile, more than 150 school students from Kerala who were stranded near a landslip at Burliar were rescued safely.

Tamil Nadu ministers Kamali and Sampath Kumar, along with senior officials, were on the ground overseeing rescue and relief operations.

Authorities also reported very minor landslips at two locations in Kodaikanal. No major incidents were reported from the hill station.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued

With the Northeast Monsoon gaining strength, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul are among the districts for which rainfall alerts have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities have urged tourists to avoid travelling to the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal due to the heavy rain forecast and the risk of further landslides.

(With inputs from PTI)