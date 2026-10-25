Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Cut Off Mid-Performance, Internet Blast Organisers

Singer Shilpa Rao's performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24 was disrupted after her set reportedly ran into delays.

What's Happening

The singer's microphone was switched off while she was performing, and even her attempt to address the audience before leaving the stage was cut short, leaving fans disappointed and angry.

The incident took place on Saturday, with attendees criticising the event organisers for their handling of the performance.

According to videos shared online, Shilpa was interrupted midway through a song following delays in the schedule.

When she subsequently attempted to thank the audience for their patience, her speech was also cut short as the next act began.

Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project reportedly started performing while Shilpa was still on stage. Her microphone was switched off, prompting several attendees to question the organisers' treatment of the singer.

Fans Call Out Organisers

Several concertgoers took to X to express their displeasure over the incident. Many accused the organisers of poor planning and described the interruption as disrespectful towards the singer.

One user wrote, "Absolute disrespect to Shilpa Rao! Horribly managed Bollywood Music Project!"

Another attendee, who claimed to have purchased a ticket specifically to watch Shilpa perform, criticised the technical issues and the abrupt end to her set. The post read, "ABSOLUTE RUBBISH ORGANISATION!!! I paid the ticket money only and only to see @shilparao11 You first give her a mic that doesn't work, then again, AND AGAIN!! And then cut her performance mid-song, turn off her mic and stage lights because of your POOR TIME MANAGEMENT! Do better, and don't organise events if you don't have the caliber to do that, especially if this is your 10th year doing it MISERABLY! Shame on you!"

Another post on the platform criticised the transition between the performances and the production arrangements. It read, "Worst management by @bmp_live @shilparao11 was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutuley horrible production. Never seen before. I wish this never happens to any artist,"

The incident sparked criticism of the event's management, with attendees expressing disappointment over how the singer's performance was brought to an end.

Background

Shilpa Rao made her playback singing debut in 2007 with Tose Naina from the film Anwar. Composed by Mithoon, the song marked the beginning of her journey in the Hindi film music industry.

She gained wider recognition with Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). Over the years, the singer has delivered several popular tracks, including Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ghungroo from War and Chaleya from Jawan.

Shilpa received a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Chaleya, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan.