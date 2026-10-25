<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay-Rashmika Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India, Earns Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India nett collections following an improvement in its second Saturday earnings.

What's Happening

The Telugu period drama collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, recording a 33.3% increase over Friday's collection of Rs 2.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film's cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs 50.10 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have reached Rs 58.25 crore.

With its overseas business contributing to the overall total, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 70.10 crore.

Ranabaali added Rs 40 lakh in overseas gross collections on Saturday, taking its cumulative international earnings to Rs 11.85 crore. The film recorded an average collection of Rs 17,846 per show across 1,569 screenings on its ninth day in theatres.

The film opened at Rs 9.25 crore on October 16. It earned Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday during its opening weekend.

Collections stood at Rs 5.40 crore on Monday before rising to Rs 7.10 crore on Tuesday.

The film subsequently collected Rs 5.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.15 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week India nett total to Rs 45.20 crore.

After earning Rs 2.10 crore on its second Friday, the film registered an increase in collections on Saturday, bringing its nine-day domestic nett total to Rs 50.10 crore.

The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 34.58% on Saturday. Morning shows registered 24.15% occupancy, which increased to 33.23% during afternoon screenings.

Evening shows recorded 35.77% occupancy, while night screenings registered the highest figure of the day at 41.15%.

The film attracted 232,282 footfalls on Day 9, taking its cumulative audience attendance to 4,001,524. The increase in collections on Saturday coincided with improved occupancy across the day's screenings compared with Friday.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local uprising against British colonial rule.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles, while Arnold Vosloo is also part of the cast.