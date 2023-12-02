Heavy Rain In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Districts As Cyclone Michaung Nears Coast

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression (File)

Rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, on Saturday night.

The places in the city where heavy rain poured included Chrompet GST Road and Sholinganallur.

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the IMD.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location here and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness.

