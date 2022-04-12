Newborn Baby, Driver Killed As Ambulance Topples In Tamil Nadu

Under the impact, the newborn child and the driver died on the spot. (Representational)

A newborn baby and an ambulance driver were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled near Malumichampatti on the outskirts here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the ambulance was bringing the child to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore from Udumalpet in nearby Tiruppur district. When the vehicle was nearing Malumichampatti, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Under the impact, the child and driver died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore for post-mortem. Further investigations are on, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)