6 Killed, 28 Injured After Buses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Six people died and 28 were injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday.

According to police, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti collided. The impact left both vehicles mangled, triggering a massive rescue operation by local authorities and firefighters.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the preliminary investigation reveals the Keysar bus heading from Madurai to Senkottai was driving recklessly. "Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash," officials said.

All 28 injured passengers are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. Health officials at the scene said the condition of some victims remains serious, adding that the death count is likely to increase.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over the deaths and ordered the district collector to ensure the injured receive high-quality treatment.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of six lives in the bus accident that occurred in Tenkasi Kadayanallur. Immediately. I have ordered the District Collector, who spoke to me from the scene of the accident, to visit the government hospital and ensure that the affected individuals receive the appropriate high-quality treatment. I convey my deepest condolences to the deceased and my sympathies to their families. The government stands in support for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," he wrote in a post on X.