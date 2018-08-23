MK Alagiri To Reveal Political Plan After Chennai Rally

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014 by M Karunanidhi (File)

MK Alagiri, elder son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said on Wednesday that he would chalk out his political action plan after holding a rally next month and following consultations with his supporters.

"They do not (DMK led by its working president MK Stalin) appear to want to take me back," he told reporters.

Asked about his next course of action, Mr Alagiri said that it would be decided after the September 5 rally in Chennai.

"All these things will be decided after the rally on September 5. Functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision taken," he said.

Mr Alagiri, who has been questioning the leadership of his estranged brother MK Stalin had days ago announced that he would hold a peace rally in Chennai, at the memorial of his late father M Karunanidhi.

The former minister was expelled in 2014 by M Karunanidhi.