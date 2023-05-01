Man Dies After Falling Into Vessel Of Boiling Rasam At Tamil Nadu Wedding

The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam for the guests. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a wedding function last week when the incident had occurred, they said.

The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on Sunday without responding to treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, they added.

