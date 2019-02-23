'Back Us, He Said': AIADMK's Convenient Spin On Rajinikanth's Water Remark

Rajinikanth refused to support any party in the Lok Sabha elections.

A few days ago, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had ruled out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and categorically asked political parties in the state to refrain from seeking votes in his name. Instead, he wanted the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the party most capable of solving the state's water problem.

This, however, failed to dissuade the AIADMK from cashing in on the situation. The ruling party claimed on Friday that the actor's appeal to the people was an endorsement of its coalition with the BJP because they were -- after all -- the best possible chance the state can have of achieving a favourable resolution to the Cauvery dispute.

"The Cauvery Management Board was constituted by the Two-Leaves Party and the Lotus Party," the party said in a reference to the AIADMK and the BJP in its mouthpiece Namadhu Amma. It also claimed that the Centre has "agreed to bear 90% of the cost" to link the Cauvery, Vaikai and Kundaru rivers.

Rajinikanth had declared on Sunday that the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) -- his fan club that's likely to go political in the coming years -- will stay away from the Lok Sabha polls to prepare for the 2021 assembly elections. "As I do not support any party, nobody should use my photograph or my outfit's logo for their campaign," the 68-year-old actor said. Although Rajinikanth entered politics in December 2017, he has since kept everybody guessing on his likely political alliances.

Earlier this week, the ruling AIADMK had announced a poll alliance with the BJP for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The opposition DMK tied up with the Congress the very next day.

