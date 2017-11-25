'Hindu Terrorism' Remark: Court Asks Cops To File Case Against Kamal Haasan

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actor Kamal Haasan if a cognisable offence is made out against him over his alleged comments on "Hindu terrorism" in a Tamil magazine.Justice M S Ramesh passed the order on a petition by G Devarajan, a registered advocate clerk in the high court, seeking a direction to the police to register the FIR against the actor based on his complaint.According to the petitioner, the actor said in an article published in the magazine's November 8 edition that the presence of "Hindu terrorism" in the country cannot be ruled out."By making such statements Kamal Haasan is trying to brand Hindus as terrorists. He should understand that no religion preaches violence but only peace. The actor with vested interests is trying to divide the Tamil community on basis of religion," the petitioner said.He further said he had approached the Chennai police commissioner on November 4 and Teynampet police on November 6 with his complaint against the actor.Since no action was taken on the complaints, he moved the high court.