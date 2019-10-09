Father Of Techie Killed By Hoarding Demands Rs 1 Crore As Compensation

Subashree Ravi, a software professional, was killed after a hoarding fell and a truck ran over her.

The father of a Chennai software engineer, who died after she was run over by a lorry when an illegal hoarding fell on her, today moved the Madras High Court seeking Rs 1 crore as compensation and "maximum punishment" to those who installed the banners.

"...In the absence of a special law providing maximum punishment for the offence, it is very difficult to curtail such illegal/unauthorised banners put by political parties, various organisations and private individuals," R Subashree's father R Ravi told the court.

He also asked the court to set up a special investigation team to conduct probe into the incident.

R Ravi's plea is likely to be taken up by the vacation bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice C Saravanan on Thursday.

R Subashree's father said his daughter was returning home from office on her two-wheeler when the accident happened. While she was crossing a road a digital banner fell on her. Due to the impact, she lost control of her vehicle and fell on the road. Though she was wearing a helmet, she was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker that was coming

"The foremost reason for the accident and my daughter's death is negligent act of the government authorities. The inaction on part of the authorities in not removing the illegally erected banner was the primary cause of the accident," he submited.

If the authorities had implemented the directions of the high court and existing regulations under the Chennai Corporation Municipal Act, the accident could have been avoided, he added.

"I made a representation to the state on September 24 seeking to provide Rs 1 crore compensation, constitute an SIT to investigate the accident and to bring in a special legislation to curb the menace (of illegal banners)," he said.

