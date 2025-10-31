No Top Court Relief For Woman Who Sent Bomb Threats To Frame Man She Loved

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any "blanket order" staying registration of fresh First Information Reports (FIRs) against a Chennai woman techie who was arrested for allegedly sending emails of "bomb threats" using the dark web in the name of a man she loved but could not marry.

However, the top court issued notice on her petition seeking clubbing of existing FIRs across several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

She was arrested after a probe into e-mails threatening blasts at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and different places in 12 states has unravelled a tale of unrequited love and vengeance.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta today briefly heard a plea by the 29-year-old robotics engineer from Chennai, who claimed innocence, saying that emails were still being sent using her VPN even after she was arrested.

Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat appeared for the accused, Rene Joshilda, and argued that the case was not bona fide and the emails were still being sent from Joshilda's VPN (virtual private network) even after her arrest.

The top court asked Kamat to show any emails which were sent after her detention. He said that he would do so at the next hearing.

The accused woman, who worked at an MNC in Chennai, allegedly sent out bomb threats after the man she wanted to marry married someone else.

She allegedly used fake Email IDs, VPNs, and the dark web to mask her identity and location.

Some of the fake email IDs created were in the name of the man she wanted to marry.