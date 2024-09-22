Chennai Techie Dies By Suicide, Was Under Treatment For Depression

Karthikeyan had been working as a techie at a software firm for the past 15 years. (Representational)

A 38-year-old software engineer suffering from depression died by suicide at his home in Chennai. Police said Karthikeyan electrocuted himself and his wife found him tangled in a live wire Thursday.

Originally from Theni district in Tamil Nadu, Karthikeyan lived in Chennai with his wife and two children, aged 10 and eight years. He had been working as a techie at a software firm in Chennai for the past 15 years. He was under treatment for depression. Some reports have claimed that Karthikeyan had complained of depression due to work pressure, but the family and cops did not confirm this.

Karthikeyan was alone at home at the time of the incident. His wife K Jayarani left for Thirunallur temple, about 300 km from Chennai, on Monday. She dropped off the children at her mother's place. She returned on Thursday night and knocked, but there was no response. She used a spare key to enter the house and found Karthikeyan lying with a live wire wrapped around his body.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe is on.