Chennai Doctor Dies By Suicide With Wife, 2 Sons; Cops Say He Had Huge Debt

A doctor and three members of his family were found dead at their home in Chennai's Anna Nagar this morning with the police suspecting it to be a mass suicide.

The dead have been identified as Dr Balamurugan, a sonologist, his advocate wife Sumathi, and their sons, NEET aspirant Jaswant Kumar and Class 11 student Lingesh Kumar.

Dr Balamurugan, who ran several ultrasound centres in the city, allegedly was under huge debt, which led him to end his life along with his family, according to the police.

"We suspect they killed themselves. They were in debt. We are investigating. No formal complaint received from anyone so far," a police officer told NDTV.

It's not clear yet if the family left any suicide note or if they were under any pressure from money lenders.