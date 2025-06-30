Advertisement
UP Businessman, Family Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Debt

Read Time: 2 mins

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Businessman, Family Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Debt
A bottle of sulphas recovered from the residence and victim was troubled by bank loan.(Representational)
  • Businessman Shobhit Rastogi allegedly committed suicide with his wife and daughter in Lucknow
  • The incident occurred at their ancestral home in Ashrafabad area
  • The businessman was reportedly troubled by a bank loan prior to the incident
Lucknow:

Riddled with debt, a businessman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison along with his wife and minor daughter, a police official said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava, the incident happened at his ancestral residence at Ashrafabad area in Lucknow.

The dead have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Suchita Rastogi (44) and daughter Khyati Rastogi (16).

DCP Srivastava told PTI that on Monday morning, the police received information that a cloth businessman in Talkatora area has consumed poison along with his family. The minor daughter informed her uncle about the incident, but by the time he reached there, their condition had deteriorated.

Mr Srivastava said the trio were taken to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where doctors declared them dead.

A bottle of sulphas was recovered from the residence, he said, adding that the victim was troubled by a bank loan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

