UP Businessman, Family Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Debt

Riddled with debt, a businessman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison along with his wife and minor daughter, a police official said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava, the incident happened at his ancestral residence at Ashrafabad area in Lucknow.

The dead have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Suchita Rastogi (44) and daughter Khyati Rastogi (16).

DCP Srivastava told PTI that on Monday morning, the police received information that a cloth businessman in Talkatora area has consumed poison along with his family. The minor daughter informed her uncle about the incident, but by the time he reached there, their condition had deteriorated.

Mr Srivastava said the trio were taken to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where doctors declared them dead.

A bottle of sulphas was recovered from the residence, he said, adding that the victim was troubled by a bank loan.

