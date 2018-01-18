Centre Did Not Take Action On Cauvery Plea: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that while the Supreme Court has said its judgment on the Cauvery issue will be given soon, there was no adequate water to be provided to delta farmers.

K Palaniswami said letters were sent to PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking water Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for not acting on its plea seeking Cauvery water release from Karnataka, and said that steps would be taken "in a day or two" to release the available water to delta farmers to save their standing crops.



Mr Palaniswami said that while the Supreme Court has said its judgment on the Cauvery issue will be given soon, there was no adequate water to be provided to delta farmers.



In view of insufficient seasonal rainfall, water required could not be given to the farmers, he told reporters, after taking part in the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.



"Still, in view of non-availability of adequate water, we sent a letter to the Centre, (but) they did not take any action," he said in response to a question on delta farmers vis-a-vis the Cauvery judgement.



Mr Palaniswami said letters were later sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking water. Additionally, an interim petition was filed in the top court seeking water.



However, they said the plea could not be accepted in view of the verdict which was to be delivered soon.



A letter was again written to Siddaramaiah, urging him to save the standing paddy crops of delta farmers, he said, adding, "you all know what was the reply to it."



Mr Siddaramaiah has reportedly said it was not possible to release water to Tamil Nadu.



As far as the state government was concerned, steps were being taken to provide available water to farmers so that they could harvest and get full yield of the standing paddy crops, Mr Palaniswami said.



"We will take steps for the release of available water to the extent possible in a day or two," Mr Palaniswami said.



About the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of MG Ramachandran, Mr Palaniswami said a letter has been written to the prime minister and as soon as he gives a date, it will be held in a grand manner in Chennai.



On the arrest of 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen, including one suffering from kidney ailment, by the Sri Lankan navy yesterday, he said the government was taking appropriate action for their release.



The prime minister's intervention will be sought in this regard, he said.



Asked about the death of a Tamil Nadu medical PG student in Delhi University College of Medical Sciences recently, he said the government was taking all steps to provide security to its students pursuing education in other states.



Students from the state pursuing higher studies in other states have already been urged to register themselves with the Tamil Nadu government.



"Students going to other states to pursue higher education do not register with the state government and that is why there is so much confusion," he said.



On sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's reported move to launch a party, Mr Palaniswami said "there will be no impact... For 10 years, he was not at all in the party, was there any impact?"



People do not even think of him and it is only the media which was "magnifying" his stature, he said.



Responding to reporters' question in this regard at Udhagamandalam, Mr Dhinakaran said on Wednesday that there was no immediate necessity for him to float a new party and said he would move the court seeking permission to function as a member of the AIADMK (Amma).



About a letter written by party senior leader and unsuccessful RK Nagar party candidate E Madhusudanan, blaming another leader for his defeat, Mr Palaniswami said it was an "internal party matter".



To a question, he said the AIADMK was ready to face the local body polls.



On the continuing strike of firecracker units seeking exemption from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act, he said lawyers will be engaged to represent the units to protect them.



Mr Palaniswami said the Centre is being urged to protect the units.



