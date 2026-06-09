CBI Begins Probe Into Tamil Nadu's Rs 397 Crore Transformer Tender Scam

A major corruption case linked to government transformer procurement in Tamil Nadu has come under the scanner, with the Central Bureau of Investigation registering an FIR following directions from the Madras High Court.

The CBI has booked officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), members of the Tender Scrutiny Committee, other government employees, and private contractors on charges of corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. The case revolves around alleged irregularities in transformer procurement tenders that reportedly caused a loss of nearly Rs 397 crore to the state exchequer while giving undue benefits to select companies.

High Court Orders Fresh CBI Investigation

The case reached the Madras High Court after complaints alleging corruption in the tender process failed to receive satisfactory action from the concerned authorities. Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the court directed the CBI Anti Corruption Branch in Chennai to conduct a fresh investigation into the matter.

Following the court's order, the CBI registered an FIR and formally began its probe.

Complaints That Triggered The Investigation

The investigation stems from three separate complaints filed by Arappor Iyakkam Managing Trustee Jayaram Venkatesan, AIADMK Advocate Wing Deputy Secretary S Saravanan, and Madurai resident Rajkumar.

The complainants alleged that transformer procurement tenders floated during 2021, 2022, and 2023 were manipulated to favour a few selected companies. They claimed that tender rules were altered and pricing was structured in a way that provided unfair advantages to certain bidders.

What Is The Transformer Tender Case

The investigation focuses on tenders issued by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited for the purchase of distribution transformers ranging from 25 KVA to 500 KVA capacity.

According to the allegations, the procurement process lacked transparency, with irregularities in eligibility conditions and price evaluation that benefited a handful of companies. The complainants claim that these actions resulted in substantial financial gains for private firms while causing significant losses to the government.

Initial allegations estimate the loss to the state exchequer at around Rs 397 crore, a figure that will now be examined in detail by the CBI.

Charges Filed By The CBI

The CBI has registered the case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 120B for criminal conspiracy and 420 for cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

Officials who served as the Tender Inviting Authority, members of the Tender Scrutiny Committee, other government employees, and private contractors have all been brought within the scope of the investigation.

What The CBI Will Examine

Investigators will look into whether procurement rules were violated, whether government officials misused their positions, and whether there was any collusion to provide undue benefits to specific companies.

The agency will also examine whether the prices approved for transformer purchases matched market rates, whether tender conditions were manipulated, and whether any public officials or private individuals received financial benefits from the process.

More Officials Could Come Under Scrutiny

No arrests have been made so far. However, with the FIR now registered, several serving and former officials could face closer scrutiny. The investigation is expected to include examination of official records, financial transactions, and questioning of officials and contractors connected to the tenders.

If the allegations are substantiated, those involved could face action on charges of corruption, cheating, and misuse of public funds.

Political Impact

The alleged Rs 397 crore loss has also sparked political debate in Tamil Nadu. Opposition parties have long questioned transparency in the state's power sector and government procurement practices.

With the Madras High Court ordering a CBI investigation, the issue is expected to gain further political attention in the coming days.

For now, the CBI has formally begun its investigation, and the findings will determine whether corruption occurred in the tender process and whether the government suffered losses running into hundreds of crores.