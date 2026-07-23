"Concerns With Leadership": AIADMK Leader Singai Ramachandran Quits Party

Prominent AIADMK functionary from Coimbatore and the party's Student Wing Secretary Singai G Ramachandran resigned from the party on Thursday citing certain organisational developments in the recent months.

Ramachandran said that he was relieving himself of all positions in the party with a "great deal of inner struggle." He made the decision to quit the party solely to remain honest to his conscience.

"To me, AIADMK has never been merely a political party, it has always been a part of my family. This is not just a political letter; I write it reflecting upon my life's journey," Ramachandran said posting his resignation letter on 'X'.

Recalling his association with the party he said "it was Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) who gave me my name, G Ramachandran, and it was Amma who elevated my father, a simple mill worker, as an MLA. After my father's sudden demise, my mother stood strong, faced every challenge, and ensured I was educated and raised (me) with strong values," he said.

"Certain developments within the party over the past several months have caused me deep disappointment and emotional pain. I have sincerely shared my thoughts and concerns with the party leadership in detail. But when I could no longer reconcile what I was witnessing with my conscience, I made this difficult decision," he said.

He had served as IT wing state secretary, IT wing zonal secretary, IT wing state president, and state secretary of the student wing with dedication.

"Whether or not I was given a party ticket, I never held back. Though I was not fielded in 2016, 2019, 2021 or 2026, I worked tirelessly for the victory of the party's candidates," he said.

In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he was informed in the last minute that he would be the party's candidate and even in that short window, he gave everything he had politically, personally, and financially, he said and expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the trust, encouragement, and opportunities that the AIADMK top leader gave to him.

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