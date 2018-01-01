Boy, 10, Allegedly Hangs Self After Father Scolds Him For Not Taking Bath

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, police said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: January 01, 2018 19:57 IST
88 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Boy, 10, Allegedly Hangs Self After Father Scolds Him For Not Taking Bath

The boy committed suicide on New Year's Day. (Representational)

Coimbatore:  A 10-year-old boy in Coimbatore today allegedly hanged himself with a towel after his father reprimanded him for not taking bath early on the auspicious occasion of new year, the police said.

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, they said.

The boy in a huff went to the bathroom with a towel.

The parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital.

However, the doctors declared the boy brought dead and sent the body for postmortem, the police said. 

 

Trending

SuicideCoimbatoreTamil Nadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................