Atal Tinkering Labs To Be Set Up At 500 Schools In Tamil Nadu: Minister

K A Sengottaiyan said the state held discussions with the Centre on setting up the labs

Atal Tinkering Labs would be set up in 500 schools across Tamil Nadu in another three months, state Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function to felicitate teachers and schools which secured 100 per cent results in board examinations, the Minister said the state held discussions with the Centre on setting up the labs.

He said such labs would help students familiarize themselves with latest technologies and get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

To a question on the new curriculum for various standards, the Minister said the process of framing it for classes II to VIII and for classes X and XII would begin soon.

A meeting to discuss the matter would be convened next week, he added.