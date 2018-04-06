Army Chopper Forced To Land In Field Near Vellore After Engine Snag

"The helicopter developed an engine-related snag 35 km from Vellore. It landed in a field," defence sources said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 06, 2018 19:53 IST
The chopper which landed in an open field was on its way to Chennai for the DefExpo next week

Vellore, Tamil Nadu:  An Army helicopter flying from Bengaluru to Chennai to take part in a defence expo had to make an emergency landing in a field near Vellore in Tamil Nadu, defence and police officials said.

Another aircraft carrying spare parts and necessary recovery support has been sent to the location.

The chopper was scheduled to participate in next week's DefExpo in Chennai. It landed in a secluded open space near Ambur in this district due to a technical fault, police said.

No injuries were reported after the incident.

