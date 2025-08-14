"Are They Maoists?" EPS Slams MK Stalin Over Action Against Sanitation Workers

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has launched a huge attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu led by MK Stalin over the state government's alleged ill-treatment of sanitation workers.

At least 900 sanitation workers who had been on a strike for the last 13 days were detained in Chennai. They have objected to the state government outsourcing conservancy services in two city zones.

"At the gates of the Ripon Building, in the middle of the night, your administration unleashed oppression - brutally beating and removing sanitation workers who, even during Covid, cleaned up our garbage and kept the city tidy - and detained them at various locations," EPS, who is also Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said in a post on X.

"Who are they? Anti-social elements? Gangsters? Maoists? No. They are poor, humble people who work daily to clean and maintain Chennai city. Is it wrong that the sanitation workers, in a lawful manner, protested against you for acting exactly opposite to the promise you gave them?" EPS said.

"You happily did photoshoots having tea and coffee with them... Was your friendliness only for that moment? Now, when they are asking you to fulfil your promise, does it make you uncomfortable?" the former chief minister said.

EPS reminded Mr Stalin something the chief minister said while the DMK was in the Opposition. "When you were the Leader of the Opposition, in the letters you wrote, didn't you grandstand saying, 'Regardless of any case against them, give these workers permanent jobs.' Do you still remember?"

"In the 79 years of independent India, no government has ever unleashed such midnight violence and forced action against poor sanitation workers who serve both our government and our people," the AIADMK leader said.

வணக்கம் திரு. ஸ்டாலின் அவர்களே...



ரிப்பன் மாளிகை வாசலில்,

நள்ளிரவில் அடக்குமுறையை ஏவி , கொரானவின் போது கூட நம் குப்பைகளை நீக்கி சுத்தம் செய்த தூய்மை பணியாளர்களை அடித்து நொறுக்கி , அங்கிருந்து அகற்றி பல்வேறு இடங்களில் சிறை வைத்துள்ளனர் உங்கள் ஏவல்துறை.



யார் அவர்கள்? சமூக... — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) August 14, 2025

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarassu today announced a major welfare package for sanitation workers, outlining new health, housing, education, and social security measures.

The announcement came amid the detention of protesting sanitation workers and supporters. Mr Stalin in a post on X highlighted some key details of the package. These include Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for sanitation workers, with families receiving this sum in case of death on duty.

Despite the welfare package, the state has not withdrawn its plan to hand over conservancy services in Zones V and VI of Chennai to private contractors, nor has it assured permanency of jobs or salary security - the core demands of the striking workers.