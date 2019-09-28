AIADMK Leader, Who Installed Hoarding That Fell On Chennai Techie, Jailed

Subashree was crushed to death after a flex banner allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

A local court in Chennai on Saturday sent AIADMK's ex-councillor Jayagopal to judicial remand in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman who died after a hoarding fell on her earlier this month.

He was presented in the Alandur magistrate court by the police today.

On Friday, Chennai police had arrested Jayagopal in connection with the death of 23-year-old Subashree who died after a banner fell on her on September 12.

Police had named AIADMK Councillor Jayagopal in an complaint related to the case.

After the incident, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to take cognisance of the illegally put up flex board that fell and led to her death.

The Court had also asked the state government to submit a report mentioning steps to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.

Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against putting up illegal flex boards.

The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issued statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.