Raids At Over 20 Properties Of AIADMK Leader MR Vijayabhaskar

MR Vijayabaskar was the Transport Minister when the AIADMK was in power. (File photo)

Officials from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in Tamil Nadu are conducting raids at least 20 properties of former Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar. According to sources, the raids are in connection with corruption allegations in the transport department when the AIADMK was in power.

"Raids are on at 24 places. Search operations at taking place 20 places at the minister's hometown in Karur alone," a source from the Tamil Nadu Police told NDTV.

The department has not released a statement on the matter yet.

Mr Vijayabaskar had lost in the recent assembly polls to DMK's Senthil Balaji, who's now the Electricity Minister. Earlier Senthil Balaji has been part of the AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK.

This is the first set of significant DVAC raids on the opposition AIADMK since the DMK took over in May this year.