AIADMK Created By Cadres, No One Can Divide It: O Pannerselvam

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Pannerselvam today said that AIADMK is an organization which was created by cadres and it should function with unity.

He also refuted the claims about BJP trying to keep AIADMK cadres divided and make entry into Tamil Nadu politics, and said, "I do not believe that the BJP is planning to occupy the AIADMK's place by creating confusion in the party. No one can divide AIADMK and its cadres, and no one can threaten it of its unity also."

He also welcomed the AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam)'s founder TTV Dhinakaran's announcement of being open to alliance with anyone to defeat DMK and said that divided AIADMK should re-unite.

"If possible I will meet TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur and speak with him," he said adding that DMK and AIADMK are like brothers, but we are travelling on different paths.

O Pannerselvam was on his way to Tanjore to pay respect to the AIADMK cadre who died recently and spoke to reporters at Trichy airport on Tuesday.

He also claimed that AIADMK will win huge in the upcoming Parliamentary election.

"AIADMK is an organization that was created by cadres. Cadres are the reason for AIADMK's 50-plus years of sustainability. All cadres are united now. Every problem will be sorted out soon. If we get the chance, we will also meet Prime Minister Modi when he comes to Tamil Nadu," he said.

"MGR found AIADMK with bylaws, and there should not be even a bit of dust on that. We will fight for that only," he said.

