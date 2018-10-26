18 Disqualified AIADMK Legislators To Approach Supreme Court

The 18 disqualified MLAs are loyalists of Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK. (File photo)

The 18 disqualified AIADMK legislators on Friday decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order upholding their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal last year.

Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the disqualified MLAs and a staunch supporter of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, said the decision was "unanimous" and accepted with "joy" by all the 18 MLAs.

"It has been decided that we will go in for an appeal to show to the world that what the Speaker has done is a mistake. We are going to appeal in the Supreme Court," he told reporters.

The Madras High Court Thursday upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK legislators, in a huge relief to the K Palaniswami government.

The 18 disqualified MLAs are loyalists of Dhinakaran, who now heads the AMMK, and deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala.