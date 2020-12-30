Gujarat Police Destroys Illegal Liquor Worth Over Rs 2 Crore In Surat

Gujarat police destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs 2.09 crores in Surat. (Representational)

Gujarat police destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs 2.09 crores seized in two police stations of rural Surat on Tuesday.

Usha Rada, Superintendent of Police, Surat, said this liquor was seized over a period of two years and was destroyed near Bardoli area of Surat.

"The liquor seized by Palsana and Kadodara police stations over a period of two years was destroyed. The liquor was valued at Rs 2 crore 9 lakhs. It was destroyed in a village near Bardoli," she said.

On December 11, Gujarat police destroyed illegal liquor worth around Rs 88 lakh seized from bootleggers in Vadodara.