Grenade Attack Near National Conference Head Office In J&K, 2 Cops Injured

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers (Representational)

At least two traffic personnel were injured Thursday in a grenade attack by terrorists on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city, police said.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces' picket near Zero Bridge on Rajbagh side. At least two cops were hurt in the attack," a police official said.

He said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers.

The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio.