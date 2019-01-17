Grenade Attack Near National Conference Head Office In J&K, 2 Cops Injured

The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio.

Srinagar | | Updated: January 17, 2019 17:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Grenade Attack Near National Conference Head Office In J&K, 2 Cops Injured

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers (Representational)


Srinagar: 

At least two traffic personnel were injured Thursday in a grenade attack by terrorists on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city, police said.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a security forces' picket near Zero Bridge on Rajbagh side. At least two cops were hurt in the attack," a police official said.

He said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers.

The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Grenade attacktraffic personnel injured

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Duronto ExpressInterim BudgetGurmeet Ram RahimMumbai Dance BarsArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamRedmi Note 7 ProWhatsAppBMW 7 Series

................................ Advertisement ................................