Big Breakthrough Against Pak ISI-Backed Terror Networks In Punjab

In a big breakthrough, the Punjab Police has busted terror networks that were backed by Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency and involved in an attempted grenade attack near Amritsar last week.

The terror module of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned group in India, is operated by its foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on the directions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, said police.

Six operatives of the terror networks were arrested, said Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav, identifying them as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar. Jatin Kumar shot at the cops and was injured in the exchange of fire, he said.

"The module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala. The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa & BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the USA," said the DGP.

A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from the accused, the cops said, asserting that the Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terror networks and ensuring public safety. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station in Batala.

Panic had gripped Batala, about 40 km from Amritsar, on Saturday after a grenade was found outside a liquor store. The pin of the grenade was removed, but it did not explode. Later, in a social media post, some gangsters had taken responsibility for the grenade attack.