Over 250 Terrorists Present In Kashmir, Says Army Official Commenting on last week's encounter in Anantnag, Lt General Bhatt said that ISIS is now almost over in the region.

Share EMAIL PRINT The army official said most of the terrorists are present in southern part of Kashmir (File) Baramulla: Commander of the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps in Baramulla, Lt General Anil Kumar Bhatt on Sunday said there are over 250 terrorists present in Kashmir, majority of whom are in southern part of the valley.



"There are fewer militants in north Kashmir as compared to southern Kashmir. The atmosphere is also better. There are around 250-275 militants present in the valley," Lt General A.K. Bhatt.



Commenting on last week's encounter in Anantnag, Lt General Bhatt further said that ISIS is now almost over in the region.



Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam's Chadder Bhan area in Jammu and Kashmir after an attack on an Army patrol party.



Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid took to his Twitter handle to disclose that two terrorists have been killed and the third terrorist have surrendered to the police.



This came in the wake of terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Aantnag districts on June 22.



Terrorists hurled grenades and fired upon a police and Central Reserve Police Force joint party near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district, while at least four terrorists and a police personnel were killed in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area.



