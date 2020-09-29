4 Arrested By Bengaluru Agency After Intercepting Drug Parcel From Netherlands

The drugs were sold to students of various colleges in Udupi (Representational)

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, arrested four members of a drug syndicate following detailed analysis after a parcel destined to India from the Netherlands, containing 750 MDMA tablets, was seized in July.

According to an official statement by Deputy Director of NCB, KPS Malhotra, "On September 24, the detailed investigation in the case with the help of digital analysis led the NCB team to arrest all the syndicate members, including the consignee K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates A Hashir and SS Shetty."

Fahim learnt the concept of purchasing drugs online (darknet) through a web series. He started purchasing bitcoins and through bitcoins ordered drugs from the darknet. He used to deliver consignment at various addresses in India and thereafter collect from there, Mr Malhotra said.

He sold the drugs to students of various colleges in Udupi. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)