Watch: An All-Female Team Of Astronauts From NASA Perform Spacewalk

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral OHara team up during their spacewalk.

Two NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, participated in a rare all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday morning (November 1). The spacewalk was the first for both crew members, who were scheduled to remove radio communications gear and swap hardware that enables the orbiting lab's solar arrays to track the sun.

According to NASA, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara had their first post-spacewalk medical exams on Thursday. The duo spent a few moments measuring each other's vital signs, including temperature, blood pressure, and pulse. Afterward, the pair began cleaning up the Quest airlock and deactivating their spacesuits.

Watch the video here:





Ms Moghbeli also downlinked imagery captured using spacewalk cameras on Wednesday. She then photographed the spacesuit gloves for inspection and analysis by mission controllers on the ground. Ms O'Hara logged into a computer and participated in a cognitive assessment.

Both astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year and are both crew members of Expedition 70, which began on September 27, 2023.



The Expedition 70 crew is designated to study an array of microgravity phenomena to benefit humans living on and off the Earth. The orbital residents will also explore heart health, cancer treatments, space manufacturing techniques, and more during their long-duration stay in Earth orbit.