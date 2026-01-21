NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Marks Retirement With IIT Delhi Visit, See Pics

Sunita Williams Retirement: Veteran NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after a remarkable 27-year career, marking the end of an extraordinary journey in space exploration. Her retirement took effect on December 27, 2025, NASA announced on Tuesday.

Williams has spent a cumulative 608 days in space, the second-highest total by any NASA astronaut. She is currently visiting India and recently addressed students and faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where she shared insights from her space missions and reflected on the future of human space exploration. IIT Delhi also shared pictures from the event, showing Williams dressed in her astronaut suit.

Speaking at IIT Delhi, Williams described human spaceflight as an exciting global collaboration. She spoke about her recent mission that was originally planned for eight days but eventually stretched into a nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station, as well as how simple things like Indian food helped astronauts bond in space.

"It is a very exciting time in human space exploration. Every new project has its ups and downs, but each one teaches us something and prepares us better for what comes next," Williams said.

Sunita Williams has completed nine spacewalks, spending 62 hours and 6 minutes outside the spacecraft-the most by any female astronaut and the fourth-highest overall in NASA's history. She also made history as the first person to run a marathon in space.

Three Missions In Space, Third Mission Longest

Williams took part in three space missions. Her first flight was aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in December 2006, followed by a second mission in July 2012. Her third and longest mission began in June 2024, when she and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore became the first astronauts to fly Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Although the mission was initially scheduled to last only eight days, technical issues extended it to nine months. The duo joined Expeditions 71 and 72 and returned safely to Earth in March 2025.

Asking the audience to imagine life without gravity, Williams explained how microgravity changes everything-from materials and medicine to human behaviour. "When you take gravity away, you begin to understand things differently. That understanding helps us learn more about ourselves and the universe," she said.

Indian Food In Space

She also spoke warmly about her childhood influences and her connection to India. Recalling a moment from space, Williams said opening a package of Indian food aboard the space station was unforgettable. "Sharing it with my crewmates made it special. Food has a way of bringing people together, even in orbit," she added.

According to NASA, Williams currently ranks sixth on the list of longest single spaceflights by an American, tied with Butch Wilmore at 286 days during the Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions.

William's Indian Roots

Sunita Williams has strong Indian roots. Her father, a neuroanatomist, was born in Jhulasan village in Gujarat's Mehsana district before moving to the United States, where he married Bonnie Pandya, who is of Slovenian origin.

During another event titled "Eyes on the Stars, Feet on the Ground" at the American Center in India, Williams reflected on how seeing Earth from space changes one's perspective.

"Looking at this beautiful, living planet makes differences between people seem meaningless. It reminds you that we are all one," she said. "From up there, arguments feel silly. I understand arguments-I'm married-but when you see Earth from space, you realise how unnecessary they really are."